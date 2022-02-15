Several Ukrainian banks immediately reported a large-scale failure in the operation of their systems, and the website of the country’s Ministry of Defense also stopped working. This is reported by the TV channel NewsOne.

According to journalists, we are talking about Privatbank and Oschadbank. Presumably, the resources of the first were subjected to a DDos attack. The systems of the second are now working with significant interruptions. Residents of the country complain about the inability to deposit or withdraw money from ATMs.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, intelligence services, representatives of banks and government agencies have not yet commented on this situation. The reasons for the large-scale failure and the relationship between the problems are still unknown.

At the end of January, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security of Ukraine reported massive cyber attacks on the websites of local courts. Attackers hacked into systems using malicious mailings. Law enforcement officers have not yet been able to reveal the identities of the hackers.