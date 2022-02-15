There are 70,852 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, February 15, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 388 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 695,744 swabs were processed with a positive rate of 10.2%. There are 1,119 patients in intensive care, 54 fewer than yesterday, and hospitalized with symptoms equal to 15,602, 448 fewer than yesterday.

Since the beginning of the emergency 12,205,474 people have been infected with the Coronavirus, while the victims rise to 151,684. The healed are 10,503,380, 110,840 in the last 24 hours. To date, in Italy there are 1,550,410 Covid-19 positives, 40,205 fewer than yesterday.



DATA FROM THE REGIONS

CAMPANIA – There are 7,614 new coronavirus infections in Campania according to data and numbers in the bulletin of today, February 15. There are also another 26 deaths: 19 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 7 previously, but recorded yesterday. 57,868 tests carried out. The hospitalizations of Covid patients in hospitals in Campania are still decreasing: 65 intensive care beds are occupied (-8 compared to yesterday) and 1,155 hospital beds are occupied (58 less than the figure released yesterday).

PUGLIA – There are 6,154 new infections from Coronavirus today, February 15, 2022 in Puglia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 22 deaths have been recorded in the Region which brings the total number of victims to 7,461. In the last 24 hours, 41,692 were processed, including molecular and antigenic.

At the moment in Puglia the positives are 94,594. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases Bari at 1,680, Lecce at 1,559, Foggia at 1,081 and Taranto at 858.

SARDINIA – There are 2,927 new coronavirus infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, February 15. There are also another 8 deaths. 2,645 cases diagnosed by antigen tests. A total of 19,231 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 31 (+1). The patients admitted to the medical area are 400 (-3), 34,901 are the cases of home isolation (+ 915). To die, a woman of 85 and a man of 69, residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; two men aged 68 and 80, residing in the province of South Sardinia; two men aged 56 and 74 plus two aged 79, residing in the province of Sassari.

VENETO – There are 7,298 coronavirus infections in Veneto today, February 15, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 48 deaths were recorded based on the difference between the total deaths reported in today’s bulletin and the one released yesterday by the Ministry of Health. The current positives in the region are 97,194. In hospital, covid patients admitted to non-critical areas are 1,384 (-30), while people in intensive care are 128 (-3).

MARCHE – There are 2,881 new infections from Coronavirus today, February 15, 2022 in the Marche, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region which is in the orange zone. Since yesterday 9 people have died in the Region. In the last 24 hours, 7,568 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positive rate of 38.1%.

314 hospitalized in ordinary Covid wards, while 34 intensive care units are employed. 24,160 people in home isolation. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,516 people have died in the Region. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases Ancona at 772, Macerata at 632, Pesaro-Urbino at 585 and Ascoli Piceno 409.

ABRUZZO – There are 2,087 new infections from Coronavirus today, February 15, 2022 in Abruzzo, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday 5 people have died and the total death toll rises to 2,888 victims. Since yesterday, 641 people have been healed. In the last 24 hours, 6,004 molecular swabs and 16,718 antigen tests were performed with a positive rate of 9.18 percent.

There are 492 hospitalized in the medical area, while 23 intensive care units are employed, 2 fewer since yesterday. In isolation at home 107,060 people. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases, L’Aquila at 477, Chieti at 642, Pescara at 428 and Teramo at 483.

BASILICATA – There are 867 new covid infections in Basilicata according to today’s bulletin, February 15. There are also 4 other deaths. The total is 5,360 swabs (molecular and antigenic) carried out in the last 24 hours. The deceased people resided in Pisticci, Lauria, Banzi and in Tuscany. 1,042 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 99 (-4) of which 4 (-1) in intensive care: 51 (of which 1 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 48 (of which 3 in TI) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are about 20 thousand. For the vaccination, 1,797 administrations were made yesterday. So far 466,058 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.2 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 431,626 have received the second (78 percent) and 326,563 are the third doses (59 percent), for a total of 1,224,247 administrations carried out.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 93 new covid infections in Valle d’Aosta according to today’s bulletin, 15 February. There is also another death. The total number of people infected with viruses in the region from the beginning of the emergency to date is 30,857. The current positives are 1856 of which 1814 in home isolation, 38 hospitalized, 4 in intensive care. The total healed are 28,486, an increase of 250 units compared to yesterday. The total number of cases tested is 126,612 units while the swabs carried out to date are 457,139. With the death reported today, the number of people who died in Valle d’Aosta who have tested positive for Covid from an epidemic to date rises to 515.

LAZIO – There are 7,407 new infections from Coronavirus today, February 15, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. 57 deaths have been recorded since yesterday, which includes some recovery of notifications. In the last 24 hours, 14,162 molecular swabs and 62,036 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 9.7%. The hospitalized are 1,878, 17 more since yesterday, 175 intensive care, 5 less since yesterday, and 9,388 recovered in the last 24 hours. The cases in Rome city are at 3,222.

In detail, the cases and deaths in regional health agencies. Asl Roma 1: there are 1,298 new cases and 8 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 1,033 new cases and 11 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 891 new cases and 8 deaths; ASL Roma 4: 390 new cases and 7 deaths; Asl Roma 5: 653 new cases and 9 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 891 new cases and 5 deaths.

In the provinces there are 2,251 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 586 new cases; ASL of Latina: there are 1,033 new cases and 4 deaths; Asl di Rieti: 209 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: 423 new cases and 2 deaths.

PIEDMONT – There are 3,670 new infections from Coronavirus today, February 15, 2022 in Piedmont, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 27 deaths have been recorded. 7.9% positivity rate on the 46,639 swabs performed, of which 39,235 are antigenic. Of the 3,677 new cases, the asymptomatic ones are 3,179 (86.5%).

There are 74 people admitted to intensive care, the number unchanged from yesterday. Non-intensive care patients are 1,566, 78 fewer than yesterday. There are 61,449 people in home isolation. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,876 people have died in the Region.

TUSCANY – There are 4,216 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, February 15, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. There are 23 new deaths: 12 men and 11 women with an average age of 84.8 years. There are 1,150 hospitalized (43 fewer than yesterday), of which 72 in intensive care (13 fewer).

“The new cases registered in Tuscany are 4,216 out of 43,440 tests of which 9,929 molecular swabs and 33,511 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 9.71% (58.7% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 8,528,773 of which 2,245,283 booster doses. New cases are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 1.3% and reached 746,315 (90.9% of total cases).

TRENTINO – There are 620 new covid infections in Trentino according to today’s bulletin, 15 February. There are also 3 other deaths. The health authority – reads a note from the Press Office of the Autonomous Province of Trento – makes it known that these are two unvaccinated women in their nineties and a man over 80 vaccinated. The deaths occurred in hospital and in an intermediate facility, the three patients also suffered from other pathologies. 17 positives after molecular tests (out of 298 tests carried out) and 603 for the antigen (out of 6,811 tests carried out). The molecular then confirm 11 positivity intercepted in recent days by rapid tests.

A comfort comes from the drop in hospitalized patients, there are 127, of which 13 in resuscitation. Yesterday 8 new hospitalizations and 16 discharges were registered. The active cases in our province have decreased by 785 units and reach 6,799.