With videoA large fire is raging in an apartment complex on Joan Muyskenweg in East Amsterdam. The cloud of smoke was visible from a great distance, but is now diminishing. Because a lot of smoke was released, the Amstel junction, where the A2 and A10 motorways converge, was closed as a precaution. Dozens of residents have been evacuated. They can’t go home for now.



Anna Livia de Kort and Malika Sevil



Jun 3 2023

At around 11:30 p.m., firefighters said they were still putting out the fire. The first report came in around 8 p.m. The fire brigade then turned out en masse, with several vehicles and cherry pickers.

Several homes on different floors sustained fire, smoke and water damage. The extinguishing and post-extinguishing work will take several hours. The entire building is currently without power. That is why it has been decided to arrange night shelter for all residents, reports the fire service.

The fire broke out on the top floor of the seven-story building and raged in several apartments. The dozens of residents of the building were evacuated and taken care of in a nearby hotel. Three residents suffered smoke inhalation. They were checked by paramedics, but did not have to go to hospital. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

At around 9:30 p.m., the fire service reported that the fire and smoke development are decreasing. People living in the area who are affected by the smoke are asked to close windows and doors as a precaution.

Residents were surprised that the fire spread so quickly. Luis Leite (44) lives in the Enter 6 apartment complex and is dressed in a running outfit with a blue blanket wrapped around him. “I got it from the police.” He stands behind the red and white ribbon and has no idea when he can go home.

When the fire started, he didn't realize how serious it was, he says. ,,When I went running, I saw a fire truck, but at first I thought it was a leak. But when I came back, it was black with smoke." He shows pictures of flames erupting from the complex. He discusses possible smoke damage with another resident of his complex.

Outbreaking fire on Joan Muyskenweg in Amsterdam South © Michel van Bergen



According to the fire service, this is a major fire that started on the sixth floor and spread through a wall to the roof of the apartment complex. There the fire spread very quickly, partly because of a strong wind. The building – consisting of about 190 apartments spread over two residential blocks – has now been completely evacuated.

A raging fire in an apartment building on Joan Muyskenweg in East Amsterdam releases a lot of smoke. © ANP



Amstel junction closed

The cause of the fire is also not yet known. Because a lot of smoke is being released, the Amstel junction, where the A2 and A10 motorways meet, has been closed as a precaution.



