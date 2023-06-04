













The First Slam Dunk would arrive in North America at the end of July 2023 | EarthGamer

This comes from the official site of the AMC Theaters chain of cinemas, which reveals that it will be on July 28 that fans of Japanese animation will be able to enjoy it. However, this film will have its preview.

That will be within the framework of the Anime Expo 2023 and it will be on July 3, so those attending this exhibition will be the first in the United States to see The First Slam Dunkwhich is produced by Toei Animation.

It should be noted that the release date handled by AMC Theaters could well apply to Canada, which is part of North America. And what about the case of Mexico and Latin America? At the moment there is no official announcement.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

But on May 17 and through Facebook, Konnichiwa Festival published a message very suspicious that makes some think that it is related to The First Slam Dunk.

What happens is that he published ‘New movie coming soon! #Cinema #Anime #Premiere’ and accompanied it with an image that says ‘soon’. So far it has not revealed which tape it will locate and distribute but it has already generated speculation.

Especially since it is known that the Konnichiwa Festival is focused on bringing the most popular anime films to Latin America.

The First Slam Dunk Of course it would be on their radar but we are not affirming anything. It is necessary to wait for an official announcement.

What is certain is that this film is one of the most successful produced by Toei in recent times. The results at the box office support it quite well.

This film, which has not been released in the United States, Canada and Mexico, has already grossed more than $260 million worldwide.

Of this amount, $102.1 million dollars correspond to Japan, $75.8 million to China and $35.5 million to South Korea.

Currently, it is available in Italy but the rest of Europe will receive it until the summer as well as North America. So your numbers could end up much higher.

Apart from The First Slam Dunk we have more anime information at EarthGamer.