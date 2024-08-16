448 to 0

One of the most curious statistics of this first half of the 2024 Formula 1 season concerns the laps in command spent by the drivers. The great balance that has been seen so far on the track is also found in this data, with the usual exception of the reigning world champion: Max Verstappen. Despite having gone on holiday after four consecutive races without a win, the Dutch superstar has a huge advantage over his competitors not only in terms of points but also in terms of laps driven. Thanks to his dominance in the first GPs of the year, the Red Bull driver is crossed the finish line first 448 times, compared to 0 (zero!) of his garage mate Sergio Perez.

Behind Max, everyone close together

The number reached by the Dutchman is even more embarrassing for the competition if one considers that No other driver has yet managed to reach even 100 laps in the leadIn second place in this curious ranking is Landon Norriswho from his 95 laps spent in first position has however managed to obtain just one victory, in the Miami GP. Behind the Englishman of McLaren emerge the two Ferrari standard-bearers – Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – also winners of a GP each this year. Leclerc in 14 GPs has been ahead of everyone for 88 laps in total, Sainz for 68 but with one race less available, given the forfeit in Jeddah. Not far behind the Spaniard are George Russell (61 laps at the top, 14 of which in the race he won in Spa and which was then taken away from him due to disqualification) and Oscar Piastri (55 laps in first position).

Lewis efficiency

The last of the drivers to have completed at least one lap in first position is Lewis Hamiltonwhich however can boast a curious ‘record’. With only 30 laps spent ahead of the competition the seven-time world champion managed to bring home two seasonal successes. ‘Thanks’ to the first position gained in the final laps at Silverstone and the disqualification of his teammate in Belgium, which allowed him to win despite spending the entire second half of the race in second position. When they say: ‘staying ahead when it matters most’.