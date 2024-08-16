Destiny developer Bungie says it has addressed an issue where players have had their usernames changed by its “name moderation tool.”

After “actively investigating” the issue for 24 hours, Bungie advised that while it had “identified the issue that was forcing a high number of Bungie name changes”, it was “continuing to investigate” what happened and how “to address player accounts that “were impacted.”

Destiny 2 – the journey ahead.Watch on YouTube

Although Bungie acknowledged that a “high number of account names have been changed,” the studio stopped short of confirming exactly how many players were affected.

Bungie now says it has applied a server-side change to “prevent the issue from impacting accounts moving forward.” However, affected players will not have their original names reinstated – instead, they will be compensated by a name change token “at a later date”.

Hey all, We have identified the issue that was forcing a high number of Bungie name changes. We have applied a server-side change to prevent the issue from impacting accounts moving forward. —Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) August 14, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Some players are a little unhappy with this solution, as in the meantime, players may find their established usernames gazumped by other players. Others suggest that even if you get a token, the moderation system is set up in such a way that “you can’t change back to the old name btw”.

Posts from the destinythegame

community on Reddit



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings

Bungie recently issued a statement acknowledging concern over the future of its decade-old sci-fi franchise following “recent changes” at the studio.

Sweeping layoffs saw 220 Bungie staff out of a job, less than a year after a further 100 employees were let go last October. A further 155 Bungie staff are also departing the studio for roles within parent company PlayStation.

In response, Bungie has now said it remains “committed” to Destiny, although details of what’s next remain thin on the ground. There’s also no mention of the departures of key Destiny creatives Luke Smith and Mark Noseworthy, who were reportedly developing a now-cancelled Destiny spin-off named Payback.