You don’t need to keep an eye on Black Friday or things like that: these two Spanish electric bicycles with ‘super prices’ They offer us a lot just as they leave the factory.

The MMR Kaizen is a Trail bike but very capable. MMR

We talk about the MMR Kaizen LTDan electric mountain bike with a Trail use approach and a ‘light’ design in its components. The rival that we have prepared, the Orbea Rise SL H20is not far behind, with a similar approach and also a ‘light’ conception. But there are several details that make differences…

The Orbea Rise has great climbing abilities. ORBEA

Carbon fiber or aluminum?

Today, such effort goes into the manufacturing of aluminum frames that it is difficult to differentiate them from carbon frames. And that’s what happens to the frame of the Orbea Rise SL H20that the welds have been polished in such a way that looks like carbon. But the reality is that only The MMR Kaizen LTD frame is carbonand not just the main triangle: we are talking about a ‘full carbon’ frame.

The MMR Kaizen LTD has a ‘full’ carbon frame. MMR

That may tip the balance in favor of the Asturian bicycle but, to be honest, we believe that An electric bicycle is much more than a frame. Although it is true that carbon fiber infuses more exclusiveness.

The aluminum frame of the Orbea Rise SL H20 looks like carbon fiber. ORBEA

Both mounts have opted for a user-friendly approach ‘Trail’: for example, the Rise SL H20 offers more than enough suspension travel for this purpose (140 mm on both axles), something that Kaizen LTD corroborates (it has the same route as the Mallabia model).

The ‘Trail’ approach of both offers great versatility in its use. ORBEA

Another detail that suggests the intentions of both bicycles is their geometry: the Kaizen LTDfor example, separates the wheel axles in 1,216mm (size M), a very short distance for a mountain eBike. In the Rise SL H20 That measurement is similar: 1,220mm (size M). These levels determine very reactive and manageable bicycles, something ideal in electric bicycles that aim not to stray too far from the behavior of a ‘muscle’ bicycle.

Bosch or Shimano?

Another difference between the two is the engines. The MMR Kaizen LTD has opted for bosch and its light 55 Nm Performance Line SX of torque (and 2 kg of weight). Its operation is very smooth but forceful, with enough power for the ‘light’ approach of Kaizen. The customization possibilities exist through the manufacturer’s App, so we can have a behavior tailored to us.

The Kaizen LTD is powered by a Bosch Performance Line SX engine. MMR

The battery, for its part, is the Bosch CompactTube that, with 400Wh of capacity, it must provide us with sufficient autonomy. As is already the norm, the Range Extender (250 Wh) by Bosch is available as an option.

Yes with the carbon frame the Kaizen a point was made, we believe that with the powertrain the tables are turned: the Orbea Rise SL H20 install the new Shimano EP6 RS Gen 2. And this engine, exclusive to Orbea, It is the perfect symbiosis between the ‘light’ approach (light contribution of power depending on the cyclist’s pedaling cadence) with all the ‘cavalry’ that ‘full power’ engines possess. And a Boost mode has been incorporated into the new generation that offers 85 Nm of torque. The power of customization is also very high through the Shimano E-Tube App.

The Rise SL H20 installs the latest generation of the exclusive Shimano EP6 RS. ORBEA

We have extensive experience with this engine (no less than 750 km in the Transpyr 2024) and, the truth is that the versatility is total. Well, it really was with him EP8RSbut the benefit level is the same.

As for the battery, one is fitted as standard. Orbea 630 Wh (which can be complemented with the 210 Wh Range Extender) but, as an option, we can request an internal 420Wh which saves us weight (almost 1 kg) and 199 euros.

Components for all tastes

The MMR Kaizen LTD incorporates several components from Sram. MMR

They are neither better nor worse, just different. We found a multitude of suppliers on both bicycles and, the truth is, we don’t see winners or losers in that regard.

The shock on the Kaizen LTD is a RockShox Deluxe Select+. MMR

For example, the MMR Kaizen LTD has opted for components of the almighty Sram (it is also the owner of RockShox suspensions): thus we find a transmission Sram GX Eagle 12-speedsome brakes Sram DB8 Stealth 4 pistons, one fork RockShox Pike 140 mm and a shock absorber RockShox Deluxe Select which also offers the aforementioned 140 mm.

The Rise SL H20 has suspensions from Fox. ORBEA

For its part, the Orbea Rise SL H20 install a transmission Shimano XT 12-speedsome brakes Shimano M6100 two pistons, one fork Fox 34 Float AWL 140 mm and a shock absorber Fox Float Performance 140mm.

MMR Kaizen LTD: 4,499 euros. MMR

And the prices? Because, yes, we talked at the beginning about their ‘super prices’… Well, the MMR Kaizen LTD costs 4,499 euros and the Orbea Rise SL H20 goes to the 5,499 euros. There is a 1,000 euro difference and many of us can think that, in addition, the MMR installs a carbon frame but, performance-wise, perhaps that detail has less influence than the exclusive engine of the Orbea. Anyway, in the end we do not believe that we can issue a verdict as to which is the best option…