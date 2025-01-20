The price of the butane cylinder rises again with the entry of 2025. The BOE published this Tuesday the price, which rose slightly again, this time by 0.18%. The reasons for this new increase in price, according to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge and reported by Europa Press, are the slight increase in the cost of raw materials, freight prices and the depreciation of the euro against the dollar. The price of the bottle of butane in JanuaryThe review of the price of the butane cylinder is bimonthly and factors such as the cost of the raw material or the evolution of international markets, freight or the currency exchange intervene.With all this, the price of the cylinder of butane rises slightly since the last review to 16.64 euros, in line with the forecasts of analysts who estimated a price for the beginning of the year around 17 euros. The rise or fall in the price of the butane cylinder is limited to 5% and is accumulated for subsequent reviews. As EP states, “on November 5, the Ministry, understanding that in recent years there have been various situations that have caused a relevant economic impact, such as the Covid-19 or the invasion of Ukraine, has begun the review of the formula that calculates the marketing costs of the cylinder. Related news standard Yes NEW YEAR Housing will be more expensive and electricity and shopping baskets will increase Raúl Masa standard No The new life of butane: barbecues, students and technology RAÚL MASAAthreat of strikeApart from the review of the price of the butane cylinder, the delivery people are maintaining a struggle with the Government to reach an agreement on remuneration with the sector. That is why that on the table there is the possibility of calling an indefinite strike. They ask that the Ecological Transition respond to their request for an increase of 1.80 euros in the price they receive per cylinder. In recent days they have regretted that, although the ministerial order recognizes the problems of the sector, it only proposes an update of 0.30 euros per bottle for the distribution agencies. Thus, they have given until the month of February to reach an agreement between both parties.

