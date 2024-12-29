He Football Club Barcelona This Friday he received a blow in the form of a ruling from a Commercial Court. He rejected the precautionary measures requested by the Barça club to provisionally extend Dani Olmo’s registration in LaLiga until the end of this season. A resolution that left Barça with just four days to look for an alternative way to register their star signing and avoid the sword of Damocles of the clause that allows the forward to leave if the culé entity could not do so.

However, Barça and Joan Laporta have moved quickly and seem to have found the formula so that both Olmo and Pau Víctor can continue in the squad from January 1, and also the club can sign now with the 1:1 rule.

Sale of the new VIP boxes

Barcelona would have reached an agreement with several Arab companies to sell them the management and operation of the VIP boxes at the new Camp Nou in exchange for about one hundred million euros. Some movements that LaLiga would already be aware of, but that to be valid require payment of the agreed amounts.

This is not the only emergency route that Barça has clung to, because at the same time that it has negotiated the sale of the operation of the new VIP boxes in its stadium, filed a lawsuit with a Court of First Instance requesting precautionary measures to the negative resolution of LaLiga regarding the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor.









The existence of these two alternatives are what have allowed the club to maintain tranquility despite the unfavorable resolution of the Commercial Court, and its sports director, Deco, has expressed himself in that sense at all times.