André Breitenreiter returns to Hannover 96 as coach. The second division soccer team announced this on Sunday shortly after parting ways with previous head coach Stefan Leitl. “Everyone knows about my special connection to Hannover 96. I am a Hanoverian – as a player and as a coach I have experienced many unforgettable moments with the club,” said the 51-year-old.

Promotion to the Bundesliga is the 96ers’ big goal. The club management no longer believed Leitl could do this despite being only two points behind a promotion place. Breitenreiter managed to return to the first division with his hometown club in 2017. Breitenreiter’s other successes included the Swiss championship with FC Zurich and promotion to the Bundesliga with SC Paderborn.