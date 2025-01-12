After several days of controversy over the granting of precautionary measures to FC Barcelona to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, the culé president, Joan Laporta, broke his silence this Saturday to affirm that “It could have been avoided if the regulations had been applied correctly”.

Laporta transmitted this message in the official reception offered by Rafael Louzánthe president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), to the clubs participating in the Super Cup in a hotel in the Saudi city of Jeddah, which was not attended by the head of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez.

“This Super Cup has been surrounded by controversy, which is the registration of some players, which, fortunately, has already been resolved and they will be available for our coach. We could have avoided this situation if we had applied the regulations correctly.in our opinion. But the fact is that it has already been resolved and they will be able to play in the final,” Laporta congratulated.

The culé president had called a press conference next Tuesday in Barcelona to talk about the Olmo case, but in the end he chose to broadcast a first reaction at the event organized by the RFEF to the precautionary measure issued by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) so that the international winger and Víctor could be registered.

Barcelona requested protection from the CSD after the body directed by Louzán and LaLiga They will reject the granting of the federation token to the two footballers understanding that Barcelona submitted the documentation after the deadline to demonstrate that it complies with the financial control rules.

LaLiga has announced that will appeal the CSD ruling before the ordinary courts to grant Barcelona the precautionary measure, while the federative body has not commented after the resolution.





Laporta made no further mention of the matter, nor of his behavior last Wednesday in the semi-final against Athletic Club in Jeddah as soon as he learned of the CSD resolution, when he gave a shout-out. He also uttered insults in the box before members of the RFEF board of directors, which generated discomfort in the federative body.

On a sporting level, he appreciated that the Super Cup is going to be elucidated with a new classic, considering that Barça and Madrid “are exciting” these finals.

“It is always an honor and a pride to face Madrid. We are the ones with the most followers in the world. They say more, but we say the same“, he said in a relaxed tone before the representative of the white club, who in the absence of Florentino Pérez, was the director of Institutional Relations, Emilio Butragueño.





For Laporta, the finals between these two teams “enhance and give football a level.” “It is a match that is played all over the world regardless of the competition in which it is held. “It’s a world-class game,” he praised.