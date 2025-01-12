Half of the 42,396 new self-employed workers who have joined the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers in 2024 are registered in the communities of Madrid (10,931) or Andalusia (10,596).

Also noteworthy is the increase in absolute figures in the Valencian Community (+8,514 self-employed) and Catalonia (+7,314 self-employed), according to the National Federation of Self-Employed Workers Associations, ATA.

Regarding the percentage increase, the entrepreneurial drive of the communities of Balearic and Canary Islands (both +2.7%), well above the national average, which has been 1.3%.

On the other hand, in absolute numbers, the membership drop in Castilla y León. The fall of 1,584 self-employed workers in the region weighs down the national average (-0.9%).

They also lose self-employed workers: Galicia (-788 self-employed, -0.4%), Asturias (-643 self-employed, -0.9%), Aragon (-243 self-employed, -0.2%), Basque Country (-202 self-employed, -0, 1%), Navarra (-152 self-employed), Cantabria (-75 self-employed) and the Autonomous City of Ceuta, which in one year has left 52 affiliated with the Regime of Self-employed.

By provincesand focusing on the percentage increases, Málaga leads, as it has done for many months, the increase in self-employed workers and is largely responsible for the entrepreneurial drive of its community.