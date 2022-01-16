Growing. After announcing in his speech New Year the “end of degradation” of the Barca, to laporta he was seen happy in Arabian. “Now we just need to win,” he told the players in the locker room in a speech that has animated the gatherings of the week for its unusual triumphant tone after a defeat, but that in no case was artificial. If Laporta doesn’t like something, it’s obvious. Last season, a coach from a professional section approached him to say hello after losing a very important match, in a very important competition. The president did not even extend his hand. So if Laporta went down to the locker room in Riyadh to tell the players that he was proud of them and that this is the way forward, something pleases him. See thoroughbreds like Araujo or Gavi and star artists like Nico, Pedro Y ansu should encourage anyone now that Barça, with a thousand obstacles, tries to rebuild itself.

Delusions. Laporta is obsessed with finishing off the work this summer with the signing of Haland. For a convinced optimist like him, Barça is capable of aspiring to the Norwegian even these days when he has to deal with the One-Four of LaLiga, that diabolical wage board game in which Mateu Germany the red light jumps every time he undertakes a transfer. But Laporta has been worried lately. have a suspicion that Florentine has taken the lead with the giant of the DortmundAnd that worries him. A good connoisseur of football behind the scenes, and a friend of Raiola, Laporta wants to play with the terms of the transfer commissions, try to extend them over time. That is your strategy. But there he knows that he loses with Florentino, who can offer more to everyone in the short term. Madrid is with more muscle. So now he’s thinking about what he can improvise so he doesn’t lose this race. It is a fundamental season for Barça, which has to sign the main sponsor of the shirt and start the Barca Space when a credit granting is confirmed that will open the door to naming rights. Barça with Haaland would be worth much more, but Laporta has a difficult battle.

Getting back. Meanwhile, Barça will see this afternoon from home the final of the Super Cup. The most romantic assure that they are already enjoying the return trip of this Barça, still at the age of innocence. But in football you don’t come back until you win. If not, ask Xavi what do you prefer in San Mames.