A man who took hostages at a Texas synagogue on Saturday, January 15, claims to be carrying explosives. This is reported by the TV channel ABC News citing their sources.

It is noted that the suspect was carrying backpacks and later stated that they contained explosive devices. Law enforcement agencies cannot yet confirm this information, but negotiations with the criminal are conducted on the basis that this information is true.

The man claims to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqi, but authorities have yet to confirm his identity. According to the channel, he demands the release of his sister, who must serve another 86 years for the murder of an American soldier in 2010.

The fact that an unknown armed man took hostages in a synagogue in Texas became known earlier in the day, on January 15th. Special forces and negotiators arrived at the scene, residents of nearby areas were evacuated.

The rabbi is also among the hostages. In addition to law enforcement officers, the FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security are involved in the special operation. Ambulances and firefighters are on duty near the synagogue. No casualties were reported.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the Colleyville hostage situation and its development.