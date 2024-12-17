Time is of the essence and Barça continues without having resolved the issue of the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. If it cannot be fixed before December 31, both players will not be able to continue being aligned. In this sense, the board chaired by Joan Laporta, a specialist in settling outstanding accounts over time or even beyond the expected deadlines, trusts in different options that it says it has open. “We have the possibility of going to court and requesting precautionary measures (as the club already did with Gavi) through the salary space freed up by Ter Stegen’s injury,” President Laporta began at the Christmas lunch with the media. The leader also cited two other ways. “We have the Nike contract to try to comply with fair play regulations. In this sense, it is fundamental and needs to be approved at the extraordinary assembly of delegates on Saturday. Furthermore, the third way are other operations that we are just completing to have more fair play.”

“We will return to the Camp Nou as soon as possible after the first phase of the Champions League.”

Beyond the registration of Olmo and Pau Víctor, a hot topic in Barcelona fans is the return to the Spotify Camp Nou. Laporta continued without specifying a date for his return. “The works are progressing as planned, with imponderables and obstacles that arise. “We continue to think along the lines that when the first phase of the Champions League ends we will return as soon as possible.” The first phase of the Champions League ends on January 29. February 16 against Rayo Vallecano continues to be an option that is managed behind the scenes.

“I appeal to the fans to encourage the team more than ever on Saturday.”

Regarding the team’s sporting situation, Laporta preferred to see the glass half full despite the fact that in the League he has only added 5 of the last 18 points. “We could have been better but I don’t like looking back, today it is as if we started the League and we are first. “We would like to have more points because we have lost points that we should not have lost, we have slipped a little, but we have to make the team aware that every League match is like a Champions League match, like the one against Atlético on Saturday,” said Laporta. .

In this sense, the president appealed to the fans. “Those who go to the Olímpic on Saturday should encourage us more than ever, we are a very young team that needs the warmth of the public,” concluded the president.