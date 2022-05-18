The guest president at the Ravano Tournament together with the players Alex Ferrari and Abdelhamid Sabiri: “Giampaolo? Now there is Inter then we will plan the future. A painful salvation but for this it gives even more joy. The fans have come back together and as long as I am here I will continue on this road “

Genoa – From salvation to the future, from Giampaolo to Quagliarella: Marco Lanna, president of Sampdoria, took stock of the Sampdoria situation from the Jean Nouvel pavilion where he was a guest for the finals of the Ravano Tournament with the two Sampdoria players Alex Ferrari and Abdelhamid Sabiri.

“The Ravano is an important tournament, with values ​​born in 1985 and which it continues to carry forward, indeed Ludovica and Francesca have expanded it with other sports. Lanna began – Sampdoria will always be alongside the Mantovani family and this tournament which it can absolutely be missing in the Sampdoria world “.

