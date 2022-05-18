Mexico.- The singer Christian Nodal exhibited WhatsApp messages with his ex girlfriend Belindawhere he asked for money to fix his teeth and users of social networks they reacted to the “gossip” with funny memes.

After Belinda’s mother shared a tweet dedicated to Christian Nodal, the singer leaked Belinda’s messages and stated that her former mother-in-law has lived at the expense of her daughter for many years.

“20 years collecting the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing. Leave me alone, I am healing. I do not bother you, I do not even demand my credits in songs or in life. Everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and I also It cost me. When I get tired of giving, it’s all over.” Christian Nodal on Twitter next to the capture of conversation with Belinda.

“Love. Do you think I can get my teeth fixed this week? I mean Aren’t you going to get some money this week? Apart from my parents? So that I can fix them?” Says one of the messages where Christian Nodal exposes Belinda asking for money for both herself and her parents.

In the messages you can also read how it is that Belinda claimed him for having destroyed his life.

“You have destroyed my whole life, the best thing is that you concentrate on your career, which is the only thing that matters to you…”

Social network users did not let go of the “gossip” and shared memes and They reacted to the controversial conversation between Belinda and Nodal.

“For all those people defending Belinda, here we clearly see Nodal’s annoyance, he also has the right to defend himself, so they better save all that kind of hate towards a person who only seeks to defend himself from the bad things that happened in their relationship.”

Even the influencer Chumel Torres joined the “mame train” and said, “Pay your own teeth. Be independent.”

So we leave you the best memes of Beli and Nodal gossip, also remember that it is important to visit the dentist from time to time.

