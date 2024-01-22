A landslide in the Chinese province of Yunnan left eight dead and dozens missing on Monday, January 22, while rescue operations continue in sub-zero temperatures and snowfall.

At least 47 people from 18 households are missing, state television China Central Television (CCTV) reported. Eight of the missing had been found dead on Monday afternoon, according to 'Zhaotong Daily', a local state-owned media outlet.

Two other people were hospitalized for injuries to the head and different parts of the body, the national health commission said.

The landslide affected two villages in the southwestern city of Zhaotong around 5:51 a.m., covering mountain earth houses at the foot of a hill, Chinese state television reported.

“The mountain collapsed, dozens of people were buried,” a man surnamed Gu, a witness to the landslide, told local television in the neighboring province of Guizhou. Gu said four of his relatives had been buried under the rubble.

“Everyone was sleeping at home,” he said.

They have not yet determined what caused the slide, rescue efforts continue

Firefighters were climbing through rubble looking for survivors amid light snowfall, CCTV reported. It was unclear what had caused the landslide.

Un glissement de terrain enseveli lundi 47 persons dans un endroit reculé et montagneux de la province du Yunnan, dans le south-ouest de la Chine, a indiqué un média d'État, faisant au minimum deux morts. The securistes are the search for survivors. pic.twitter.com/QKslG7reQO — Le Figaro (@Le_Figaro) January 22, 2024



China sent nearly 1,000 rescuers to the scene, along with nearly 200 rescue vehicles, according to the report.

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing was leading a task force at the site to direct rescue efforts.

More than 500 people have been evacuated from their homes.

According to the National Meteorological Center, Yunnan is one of the provinces in the southern region of the country that is experiencing very low temperatures.