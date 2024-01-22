Towards the trio

The hunt for the third consecutive world championship title in Superbike begins today for the Ducati and for Alvaro Bautista. A difficult challenge that the Spanish centaur and the Borgo Panigale manufacturer will have to face, also due to the regulatory changes – already criticized during the Madonna di Campiglio event by the CEO Claudio Domenicali – which concern the rule of the minimum weight calculated based on the sum of motorbike and rider.

Stefano Cecconi, of the official Aruba Racing team, spoke about the issue, making fun of his requests to Bautista during the winter break. A lighter way of pointing the finger at one regulatory change which was greeted with great annoyance inside the Borgo Panigale house.

Poisonous irony

“Bautista has won a lot and it is an honor to have contributed to his successes. Asking him to win the third world championship in a row was trivial – commented Cecconi – and therefore I made two requests of him for the winter: the first was to gain weight. But he looked at me puzzled. Let's talk about the question of regulation, obviously. The second, after the injury suffered in the Jerez tests, was to rest and not train. He answered me 'I'll try'”.

Certainly there is no shortage of energy in the 'red' house to seek a historic world trio which, given the premises, would have an even more special value.