If since Imola McLaren has been able to recover the enormous figure of 73 points on Red Bull, the same cannot be said of Lando Norris in relation to Max Verstappen.
Despite having a car that is probably faster than his rival, in the same period the 24-year-old Briton has lost another 25 points to the Dutchman, and the balance is not even smiling in the direct comparison with Oscar Piastri, who beats him 126 to 116.
“As for Lando It seems that statistically there are some dynamics that tend to occur in the early stages of the race. We must therefore verify whether these evidences have a reason or if they are just coincidences.“, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella had said on the sidelines of the recent race at Spa-Francorchamps. And indeed there seem to be sensational unequivocal statistical occurrences concerning Norris – which go beyond the 5 pole positions obtained which were ruined at the start.
Broadening the spectrum through 2024 Indeed, Lando Norris never managed to improve his grid position.
|GP
|On the grid
|First Round
|Bahrain
|7th
|7th
|Saudi Arabia
|6th
|6th
|Australia
|3rd
|3rd
|Japan
|3rd
|3rd
|China Sprint
|1st
|7th
|China GP
|4th
|4th
|Miami Sprint
|9th
|20th
|Miami GP
|5th
|6th
|Emilia-Romagna
|2nd
|2nd
|Monk
|4th
|4th
|Canada
|3rd
|3rd
|Spain
|1st
|3rd
|Austria Sprint
|2nd
|2nd
|Austria GP
|2nd
|2nd
|Great Britain
|3rd
|4th
|Hungary
|1st
|3rd
|Belgium
|4th
|7th
Indisputable numbers, which tell of 10 times Norris held his starting position and 7 times he dropped back. And they clash in direct comparison with Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, both with 13 races in which they confirmed their starting position and 4 in which they improved it and 0 in which they lost ground.
There is no doubt that Lando Norris must improve in the very important fundamental of the start and the fights on the first lap in his maturation path that could lead him to become a top driver or remain in the limbo of eternal promises. “Me driving McLaren first? I still have to earn it,” he was telling the Englishman a few days ago.
He already knows where to start, from first lap curse.
