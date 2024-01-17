The Dakar is a merciless race, and not even the world champions are spared from all the things and problems that happen day after day. One of them is Oriol Vidal, who leads Rokas Baciuska, with whom he finds himself in fourth place in the general classification in a category as competitive and new as the Challenger category, previously known as T3.

Although the Spanish-Lithuanian duo does not give up after a “pretty complicated first week”, the co-driver explained what it was like to drive the young talent in the 2024 edition: “It was a rather complicated first week for us. The Prologue went pretty good and we started in a good position, but then, in the first stage, we broke a bearing and a rear bar.”

“We paid a lot for this mistake, because we lost a lot of time for the repairs and then, at night, because they had delayed the departure due to an accident, so we were very penalized for this”, assured the Catalan, who sees the flame of “hope” still burning. “We hope we can advance a little further in the rankings, and in the Dakar never say never, so we have hope until the end.”

However, in addition to speed, in motorsport it is very important to feel protected and safe, which is fundamental when you are at the highest levels, so it is necessary to have a material that meets everything that is required, and not just always when you are at maximum speed, but also when preparing for the competition.

And one of the excellent products to be able to run the routes, links and even timed sections like Oriol Vidal and Rokas Baciuska without problems, is the “Adventure” jacket from Sparco, which the world champions rely on. The work of the driver is what is most noticeable when it comes to results, but in competitions like the Dakar Rally, the role of the co-driver can make every little detail vital, so he must keep himself in optimal conditions to carry out his job.

One who knows this position well is Oriol Vidal, who after spending several years in the WSBK paddock, decided to move to the role of co-driver to take Rokas Baciuska to the top of the T4 category of the World Rally-Raid Championship. The Spanish-Lithuanian duo won the title last season and the Catalan had nothing but admiration for the FIA-approved garment that has served him so well in his races.

“I am very satisfied with the Sparco material that we are using. Personally, what I like most is the lightness, the product is very light if you compare it with other brands that I have used, and you also notice the comfort,” said the W2RC world champion. “The jacket already saved us from many problems last year. We have the approved jacket, which allows us to race in Ha'il and in all those areas where it will be cold, and even if it is true that we have glasses, the sides they're open and it's very cold, so it's a life saver. Without the Sparco jacket, you're dead.”

The print has been awarded the 8856-2018 certificate by the International Motorsports Federation, thanks to the waterproof outer material and micropolar lining, thus meeting the “highest safety standards”, as well as ensuring the ability for teams to personalize it with their own colors and graphics, just like the racing suits.

The idea is that the jacket serves to protect from low temperatures, as can occur in the Dakar Rally despite it taking place in the Saudi Arabian desert, with a fire-retardant fabric, which is linked to a membrane, also fire-resistant, with water-repellent and windproof characteristics.

“I recommend it 100%, also, if you were going to the Dakar Rally with an SSV or a Challenger [rispettivamente ex T4 e T3]if I didn't have a Sparco jacket, I wouldn't come”, commented Oriol Vidal, who is developing his career together with Rokas Baciuska with the aim of reaching the Ultimate category and fighting for the Touareg trophy.