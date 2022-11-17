CGIL, Landini: “Inflation at 12%, give all resources to workers”

The government Melons prepares to launch the financial maneuverbut the trade unions protest because the line that the executive intends to pursue is that linked to bonuseswithout structural interventions for the workers. “No more bonuses, – thunders the secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini on Repubblica – i wages must be increased in a structural way, we are in a real one emergency. We expect, starting from this budget law, a wedge cut contribution all in favor of workers and workers. Accompanied by a tax intervention for increase theirs purchasing power“.

“Between us and the government – Landini continues to Repubblica – there is none no deal. The priority is i net wages to increase, the resources must all go to workers overwhelmed by the long crisis and by 12% inflation. The reduction of the contribution wedge should serve for this. In recent years, companies have already cashed in rain incentives, never conditioned and selective. The fringe benefits at 3,000 euros risk being a decoy. Remember the corporate bargaining it concerns only the 20% of workers“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

