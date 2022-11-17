Grid operator Tennet will put companies and organizations that want to purchase a new electricity connection or want to upgrade their existing power connection on a waiting list. Tennant has that on Thursday announced. These are companies in areas around the port of Rotterdam, Hoek van Holland, Gelderland, Drenthe and Utrecht, among others. There, the grid operator, which is wholly owned by the government, is almost at its maximum capacity: the power grid is full.

There is a growing demand for electricity, both TenneT and the operator of the medium and low-voltage grid see. Enexis. This is partly due to sustainability and high gas prices. More and more companies want to purchase charging stations, heat pumps or solar panels. TenneT, Enexis and other network operators cannot cope with this increase in the number of connections. According to Tennet, households will not be affected by the power cut.

The high-voltage grid will be expanded in the coming years in areas where the power grid is currently full. TenneT is also looking into whether it can ask existing customers to purchase less electricity for a fee, which will create more room for newcomers. This form of ‘congestion management’ cost TenneT 300 million euros last year, including the costs of temporarily switching gas-fired power plants on or off to cope with peaks. Those costs must be passed on to other users. The congestion in the network is expected to last until at least 2027.

Brabant and Limburg

Earlier this year, in June, TenneT announced a temporary power cut in Brabant and Limburg. Capacity problems were also the cause then. In September, the grid operator announced that it had found 1,700 megawatts of extra capacity, which is equivalent to nine times the power consumption of a city the size of Den Bosch. In the two provinces, companies with a large connection receive money for the power they use less than the maximum capacity of their connection. It is unclear how much money this will cost Tennet. It is now known that companies in North Brabant and Limburg can be connected to the power grid again from December.

In a letter In June, the Minister for Climate and Energy Rob Jetten (D66) informed the House of Representatives that TenneT will invest 2 billion euros over the next ten years to increase the capacity of the high-voltage grid in Limburg and North Brabant.