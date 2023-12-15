The ex-cyclist Lance Armstrong He is one of the most important figures in world cycling, due to his seven Toir de France titles, of which he was stripped after confessing his doping. Now, the American decided to give details of how he avoided being discovered.

“In a sense, you would frustrate the system, but what I always said – and I'm not trying to justify what I said as something I would want to repeat again – but one of the lines was: 'I've had 500 tests and I've never failed a check.' anti-doping. That's not a lie. It's the truth. There was no way to avoid the control. When I peed in the cup and they analyzed the pee in the cup, it happened,” Lance said on the Club Random podcast with Bill Maher.

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

“The reality and the truth of all this is that some of these substances, especially the most beneficial one, have a half-life of four hours. So certain substances, whether it's cannabis or anabolics, or whatever, have half-lives much longer.” longer,” he said.

Lance gave more details of his formula. “You could smoke that joint and go to work driving your tractor… in two weeks and test positive, because the half-life is much longer. “With EPO, which was the rocket fuel that changed not only our sport, but all endurance sports, you have a half-life of four hours, so it leaves the body very quickly.”.

Finally he assured: “I don't want to encourage anyone to do something they don't have to do. The truth is that you had a drug that was undetectable, that was tremendously beneficial for performance and recovery. Both are important, but especially for the performance…And, as we were led to believe, which I don't disagree with, if taken under a doctor's care it was safe.”

Armstrong lost his seven yellow jerseys and the Olympic bronze medal he won in the time trial at Sydney 2000.

