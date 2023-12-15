Friday, December 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Comparison | Where can you find the cheapest Christmas treats? HS compared prices in 21 stores

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Comparison | Where can you find the cheapest Christmas treats? HS compared prices in 21 stores

HS compared the prices of familiar Christmas foods and treats in 21 different stores in the capital region. Picture: Rio Gandara / HS

Where can you find the cheapest Christmas food and treats? HS compared prices in 21 stores in the capital region. Traditions hold their ground at Christmas, but new favorites are also rushing to the Christmas tables, according to store chains.

Where from will you get the most affordable Christmas food and treats for the Christmas table this year? When HS compared the prices of 13 familiar products from the Christmas table, the cheapest food basket was found this time at Prisma.

The basket cost 47.05 euros. In the comparison, the Christmas basket of S-Market, which came second, and Lidl, which came third, was also available for less than 50 euros.

#Comparison #find #cheapest #Christmas #treats #compared #prices #stores

See also  Basic Finns | Purra: Living on social benefits is too easy for immigrants, but not for the native population
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Brazil has matured”, says Haddad about taxes

"Brazil has matured", says Haddad about taxes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result