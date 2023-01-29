They complete the work.

Jesse Castillo’s shot went straight into the glove of second baseman Isaac Rodríguez and this marked the end of the game. But it was not an ordinary game.

It represented the fourth victory of Cañeros de Los Mochis in the final series of the Mexican Pacific League against the seasoned Algodoneros de Guasave who gave the great fight.

At the time of marking the out came the great celebration. It took 20 long years for the emerald squad to once again have a winter baseball championship in their hands. The players who were in the dugout jumped onto the field of play and the great party was also joined by the pitchers who were in the bullpen located behind the wall in center field.

The party began and the fans really enjoyed this end of the match that gave the greens the great satisfaction of winning the title to their people, to their dear fans who were always with the team.

The music of the Sinaloan band invaded the environment and the party took on grandiose magnitudes. The entire city of Los Mochis came to a standstill and was part of a historic day, a winning day where the names of Isaac Rodríguez, the MVP of the Final Series Juan Uriarte, Fabián Cota, Justin Dean, Rodolfo Amador, Roberto Valenzuela, Fernando Villegas and others were chanted with great pride and admiration by the fans who did not move from their seats wanting to leave engraved in their minds the great feat of the Cañeros de Los Mochis, the great feat of the greens, the great feat of the new champions of the Mexican Pacific League…Congratulations Cañeros de Los Mochis!!

The party culminated with the delivery of the trophy by Carlos Manrique, the president of the Mexican Pacific League, and the members of the green team enjoyed a great moment in the event held in the middle of the infield of the Chevron stadium.

The players took the trophy they had won by all law and they wanted to share the great moment with their fans, giving the Olympic lap, thanking them for their valuable support.