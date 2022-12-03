Los Cañeros de Los Mochis lost 4 runs to 3 against Charros de Jalisco at the start of the fourth series of the second round of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League, which takes place at Chevron Park Emilio Ibarra Almada.

The people from Jalisco opened the scoring at the top of the second inningwhen after 2 outs, Missael Rivera received a walk and immediately, Fernando Villegas and Santiago Chávez linked hits, the second producer of the pool career.

The greens equalized at the end of the same episodewith the first home run by Sean Nevarez.

The Charros regained the lead in the fourth inning, thanks to Fernando Villegas’ 2-run home run that took Missael Rivera, who had negotiated a passport, ahead. The people from Guadalajara scored one in the fifth roll, with Christian Villanueva’s fifth homer of the season.

The Cañeros discounted in the lower part of the same episode, when after two outs, Edgar Robles connected unstoppable, Isaac Rodríguez received a walk and Justin Dean produced with an unstoppable hit inside the infield. The mochitenses scored another in the seventh inning, when after one out, Isaac Rodríguez, Justin Dean and Rodolfo Amador linked hits, the last producer.

The defeated Luis Miranda started for the localswho stayed for 4 innings and 2 thirds in which he allowed 4 runs, 8 hits, gave away 4 bases and struck out 6. He was relieved by Miguel Vázquez with one inning and one third of a base, Erubiel Armenta, with a third, 3 bases and one strikeout, Ricardo Hernández with 2 thirds and one strikeout, Adrián Hernández with an inning of 2 strikeouts and Juan Gámez with an inning of one hit.

We recommend you read:

The winner Alemao Hernández opened for the visitwith the work of 5 complete innings, in which he allowed two runs, 3 hits, gave away 3 walks and fanned out 3. He was supported by Luis Rodríguez with one entry, one hit, one base and 2 chocolates, Gerardo Carrillo with a third of a run and 2 hits, Adrian Gusman with a hit, Karch Kowalczyk c with 1 inning and 2 thirds of 2 bases and 2 strikeouts and Josh Lueke with the save in an inning of one strikeout and one base.