Joe Hollins, a retired veterinarian who takes care of the turtle, said: “When we think that Jonathan was born in the Georgian era, specifically in 1832, we are stunned because the world has witnessed many changes since then, including the two world wars, what the British Empire went through, and the number of rulers, kings and queens who assumed power.” “.

Jonathan is the largest known tortoise and the largest known land animal. At the beginning of the year, he entered the Guinness Book of Records.

The animal has been living in Saint Helena since 1882, and its age is an estimate. A photograph taken upon his arrival on the island shows that he was at least 50 years old at the time, but he was probably older.

The animal witnessed 35 rulers who held power in these British lands.

Jonathan now lives in the governor’s house alongside the much younger turtles David, Emma and Fred.

In 2017, then-governor Lisa Phillips told AFP, “I always hear him playing with Emma on the grass. But I had to watch them because turtles would fall on their backs and never get back up. It wasn’t my job!” .

Time for Jonathan’s Day, the people of St. Helena, starting from Friday, organize 3 days of festivities at the home of the island’s governor, who will provide the turtle, on Saturday, with his favorite vegetables.

And on Sunday, Jonathan, who has no sense of sight and smell, will have the chance to taste his birthday cake.

A special theme was created to celebrate the most famous of the 4,500 inhabitants of the island. The turtle originally appears on the 5-cent coin and on immigration stamps.