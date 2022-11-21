The Naranjeros de Hermosillo defeated the Cañeros de Los Mochis 6-1 this Sunday to finish the first round of the 2022-2023 Season presented by Caliente.mx of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League in first place and add the 10 points awarded to the leader of each half of the campaign.

After three scoreless innings for both offenses despite certain threats, it was in the fourth inning when the scoreboard opened when with bases loaded Jasson Atondo hit a hit to center field against Luis Fernando Miranda to drive in Roberto Ramos with the pool run to favor of Hermosillo and break Miranda’s streak of 36.1 scoreless innings this season.

The Mochis equalized the score in the opening of the fifth chapter against Elian Leyva by connecting hit producer Isaac Rodríguez that allowed Bruce Maxwell to score the run that equalized the score 1-1.

But the Orange Squad responded and produced a five-scoring rally which began with the fifth home run of the season for Roberto Ramos all over the right field against Tomás Solís that gave the Naranjeros the lead 2-1 in the score, José Cardona with an unstoppable towed another couple of scores reaching the register César Salazar and Ramón Mendoza to put the game 4-1, Nick Torres with a shot to the short stops drove Roel Santos on a busy ball with the fifth run from Hermosillo and José Cardona later stole the home against pitcher Erubiel Armenta to put a difference of five runs on the board in favor of Naranjeros.

Lián Leyva left the game won after six innings where he allowed one run, five hits and struck out nine rivals, he was relieved by César Vargas who in his return to Naranjeros threw two scoreless innings allowing one hit and fanning two opponents.

To look for the last three outs of the match, Thomas McIlraith entered to launch without problems, withdrawing the episode in order to end the game.

Naranjeros thus secured first place in the standing in the first round of the 2022-2023 Season presented by Caliente.mx of the Mexican ARCO League, adding 10 points.