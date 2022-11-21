Mara Carfagna president of Action: the many criticisms of the role, not of primary importance, of women in politics

Many criticisms on the role, not prominent, of women in politics. And then Carlone Calendasenator from Parioli, ex Pd, first with Cordero di Montezemolorejected by Martelli, finally co-opted the lady to the top of Action Carfagna. Mara, as we all know, owes his rise to sacrifices, hard apprenticeship, hard-earned conquests. We could compare it to policies like the Anselmithe Bindi. “The Corriere del Mezzogiorno” he paid his respects, dedicating a page to her. In the career of the former minister from Campania, only merits counted, never attractiveness. One real underdoghe would say Giorgia Melonireal, calendar And Cav. Berlusconi?

