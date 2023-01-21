Guasave, Sinaloa.- It took four seasons for the manager, Oscar Robleswill place Guasave cotton growers in the championship series of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League (LAMP), and he trusts a lot in his boys to come out ahead, especially since he will already be able to count on brandon koch Y Angel Erro in the team, who were injured

“It will be a couple final, where cane holders He comes out as a favourite, due to the fact that he had a good season, but cotton He will go out to give everything on the field of play so that the results are in our favour”, pointed out the blue helmsman.

“Every time I am interviewed at the beginning of the preseason, I always comment that it means continuing to advance in my work that I have done before, now we are in the final, after four years in front of the team, I feel very happy and I feel grateful to the board that It has given me a very competitive team”, he asserted.

I comment that now that they are in a final, he gives all the credit to his boys, to his team, for having trusted him, since they have given 100 percent.

Guasave in search of the LAMP title

Vicente Guerrero

“Before the sixth game against orange treesWe went to check KochI personally went to have him throw out his bullpen, he looked normal, he looks good, he told me he was ready to pitch, but my words to him were that I would rather lose a job than expose someone to lose their career, for what he was going through, because the day before they had taken fluid from his shoulder, he understood it well, but without a doubt we will have him from tomorrow”, argued the helmsman.

He emphasized the manager of cotton growers from Guasave who Angel Erro It will already be activated and it can be counted on for this final series, since the only one that will not be available is Jorge Flores.

“We are flattered to be backed by the Republic Presidentthe love that he has for this sportIt is good and motivating to know that the highest authority in this country is aware of the team’s result, and that gives us more courage to continue forward”, he commented.

He also made known why take Juan Carlos Gamboa in it draftand this occurred because “Esteban Quiroz comes from an operation season in the United Statesand having him as short stop has been aggravating his knee problem, and to keep him healthy he had to cover the position with a reinforcement, also the quality of Haper Gamboa is known, the experience, for what he was the baseball player Ideally, he came to support the team,” he concluded.