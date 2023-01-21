Decision of the 13th Labor Court of Fortaleza recognized the employment relationship of a delivery man who worked for the company iFood. In the sentence, published in December, the labor judge Vladimir Paes de Castro pointed out the existence of the requirements that characterize the type of work as an intermittent contract, a non-continuous provision of service, in which periods of activity and inactivity alternate.

The worker made deliveries to the company from June 2020 to May 2022, when he was blocked by the platform, without justification or possibility of appeal. In accordance with the rules contained in the company’s policies and rules, iFood establishes the possibility of unilateral termination in case of misuse or misuse of the platform, or if the delivery person obtains recurring negative evaluations from establishments and/or end customers.

The magistrate declared that the type of termination of the employment contract was without just cause, so he upheld the requests for payment of the corresponding termination amounts: indemnified prior notice, vacation plus 1/3 of the entire period, 13th salary, FGTS plus 40 % and compensation for moral damages in the amount of R$ 5 thousand. The total amount of the conviction was arbitrated at R$ 20 thousand.

New forms of labor exploitation

The judge overturned iFood’s usual allegation, that it is a mere intermediary of the legal relationship between the customer (restaurants, bars and other companies that supply food) and the final consumer, in which the food would be delivered by service providers exploring the known as the sharing economy.

An example of this economy model would be the company/application Airbnb, where the customer looking to rent a space (summer house, apartment, flat, room, etc.) uses the application to search for registered locations. The negotiation is all carried out on the platform and with total autonomy of the renter and the property owner, the price and other conditions being stipulated and negotiated by the parties, without the intervention of the platform.

“In the case of iFood and other companies/applications, such as Uber, the situation is quite different. In this situation, companies would not only be considered as a facilitator of the meeting of customers and service providers/microentrepreneurs, but the very responsible for providing the service in accordance with the immediate demand of its customers”, explained the magistrate.

This is a new form of labor exploitation, in which the alleged service provider, in this case the delivery person, does not have any benefits and does not have contractual freedom to agree with autonomy. As a rule, workers are subordinate like any other, and subject to the guidelines of the digital company, whose economic activity is managed by the app’s algorithm.