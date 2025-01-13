Lamine Yamal’s definitive explosion not only occurred during the 2024 season on the playing fields. The Barça player also triumphs and extends his phenomenon to social networks. The one from Rocafonda has been nominated for Public Figure of the Year 2024 at the TikTok Spain Awards.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Chinese social network will award content creators, publishers and Spanish artists who disseminate content in the application. According to the platform, these distinctions are “marked by the creativity, diversity and authenticity of its members.”

The nominees are classified into four individual and seven general categories. In the general ones, the emerging creator, the leading creator and the publisher in entertainment, sports, outreach and culture, fashion and beauty, gastronomy and travel, TikTok for good and comedy. In the individual categories, the Public Figure of the Year, the TikTok Star of the Year, the TikTok Pro of the Year and the Video of the Year are awarded.

In the Public Figure of the Year category is where Lamine Yamal appears, who ‘competes’ against three other nominees: the singers Rels B and Bad Gyal, and the model and businesswoman Georgina Rodríguez, wife of Cristiano Ronaldo. Lamine has 24.4 million followers on this social network.

The 20 million users of TikTok Spain can vote from January 10 to the 20th to elect the Public Figure of the Year. The application has a voting center so that its members can participate in this election.

The award winners will be announced at a gala to be held on January 28. The event will be led by Galder Varas, accompanied by other content creators such as Peldanyos or Esperansa Grasia.

In the last edition, the winner of the TikTok Public Figure of the Year award was another athlete: the Aston Martin driver, Fernando Alonso.