It is a drug that is causing havoc in the United States and in Spain a black market is beginning to develop that poses a potential risk to the population. A research team from ‘Better Late‘(La Sexta) has carried out an investigation that has allowed them to contact a person who is dedicated to the illegal sale of fentanyl, the substance we are talking about, and what they have discovered has left people speechless. Cristina Pardo and Iñaki López.

The editor, María, was able to infiltrate a group of Telegram through which all types of drugs and medicines are sold illegally. That’s how he contacted someone who told him that he did have fentanyl for sale. What was his surprise when he met her and she revealed that she worked “in a pharmacy of the Community of Madrid and this fentanyl comes out of there. I get them every month and there are two boxes for 90 euros. The editor purchased two boxes and kept them for a second purchase, “to check to what extent she had the capacity to have this product.”

One of the things that caught his attention the most was that the boxes had the barcode removed, “which is what shows that it is a medication that has been prescribed or that has been taken from the pharmacy with a prescription.” The journalist from ‘Más Vale Tarde’ asked her what that was like and she replied that “there were people who acquired those medications“Because they were prescribed them, they didn’t want them because they weren’t going to consume them and they sold them to me.” The reality behind the investigation has revealed that these were actually products that had been prescribed to someone but that they had not gone to pick them up and that is where the pharmacy worker obtained the medication.

Police intervention

Maria, the team journalistwanted to make it clear that “she was not a pharmacist, but a nursing assistant. We have brought the case to the attention of the National Police and this person has been fired from his job. “They are investigating this,” he said. ‘Más Vale Tarde’ has spoken with a pharmacist who has pointed out that it is not just anything to get fentanyl and that it is a product that is subject to many controls.









Beatriz de Vicentea lawyer who collaborates with Iñaki López and Cristina Pardo, has spoken out on the matter. Although he has stated that it is not a crime to consume drugs, he did want to focus on “the very high tolerance power of fentanyl and the tolerance of people, who end up very badly due to abuse.”