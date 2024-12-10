Join the conversation: ‘Women and innovation, from impossible binomial to inseparable couple’

The Report Women and innovation 2024, promoted by the Observatory of Women, Science and Innovation, reflects that the percentage of women in science and technology positions exceeded that of men in 2023 (with a female presence of 34.4% compared to 29.2% of men) . However, significant inequalities still persist in strategic sectors. For example, in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector, 61.3% of companies do not have female ICT specialists, underscoring the low representation of women in advanced technical roles, according to the report.

This analysis also highlights that in high and medium-high technology (AyMAT) sectors, the gender gap has not decreased in recent years: women only occupy around a third of jobs in R&D and in roles. research, with 31% participation. Furthermore, the presence of women in companies dedicated to innovative activities is limited, standing at 28.8%.

Although significant progress has been made, there are still obstacles to achieving full and effective equality in the participation of women in the field of R&D&I, especially with regard to professional promotion and access to financing.

What is the current situation of women in the innovation sector? Are there differences between the public and private sectors? What brakes on female innovation have been eliminated in recent years and which ones persist? Is it still more difficult for women researchers to find funding? Does a female scientific career have greater difficulties in achieving social recognition, becoming a model or reference? Why does such a clear gender gap still exist in 2024 in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) vocations for girls and young women?

To contribute to this debate, elDiario.es is organizing, for the second consecutive year, in collaboration with Acciona, an analysis table that will address these issues. The debate ‘Women and innovation: from impossible binomial to inseparable couple’ will take place next Monday, December 16 at 6 p.m. They will participate in the conversation Teresa Riesgo, General Secretary of Innovation of the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities; Heloísa del Pino Matute, president of the State Agency Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC); and Carmen CamunasDirector of the Acciona Digital Innovation Hub. The conversation will be moderated by Ana Requena, Editor-in-chief of Gender at elDiario.es.

