Stwo again! Silvio K. unscrews the grille of the air conditioner, on which two small, dead birds are hanging. “Who knows how they’ll get in there,” says the warehouse sergeant. He shrugs and starts to change the fan blade. Because of the heat, things ran “twenty-four seven” here. Sun and sand attacked the leaves. K. will not run out of work on the fans at the Niger air transport base for the Bundeswehr any time soon.

A stone’s throw away from the tent city in which K. folds his toolbox, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and her delegation of members of parliament, the military and journalists walk towards an elongated container building on Friday afternoon. Construction noise can be heard from inside, craftsmen are doing the final work. A civilian contractor built the block with space for up to 180 guests within 14 days. “It’s great that everything is going according to plan for you,” says Lambrecht to a soldier who informs them about the progress of construction.