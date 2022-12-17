Russian boxer Dmitry Kudryashov said on December 17 that he personally would have awarded a fighting draw in the REN TV Fight Club fight between Svyatoslav Kovalenko and Alexander Emelianenko.

“Regarding the fight itself, I would give a fighting draw simply because Alexander is a fighter that I watched a long time ago when I was young myself. I would like Alexander to no longer lose to bloggers, ”Kudryashov said in an interview with Izvestia.

In his opinion, Emelianenko has a chance for a successful revenge, the only question is whether he needs it. Alexander should not even go for a rematch with another member of the REN TV Fight Club, Vyacheslav Datsik, who won the fight against Pavel Shulsky the day before, Kudryashov believes.

To win again, Emelianenko at the moment should be attentive to his health, he added.

Kovalenko defeated Emelianenko in the REN TV Fight Club tournament earlier in the day. By the middle of the third round, Emelianenko managed to catch Kovalenko and drop him into the ring. Alexander hit his opponent hard several times and tried to do a choke hold. However, Kovalenko became the winner by a split decision of the judges.

Emelianenko said he was ready to participate in a rematch if such a duel was organized. The boxer stressed that after the fight he feels great.