A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ owner drove almost 160 kilometers per hour too fast and is the buck.

A Lamborghini Aventador Super Veloce Jota. Under the hood a V12, 770 hp power, from zero to one hundred in 2.8 seconds. In 8.6 seconds to two hundred. Yes, just check it out.

This also applies to the Lamborghini driver who was handcuffed in California because he flew too low at 160 kilometers per hour. The California Highway Patrol stopped the man and immediately made one nice warning on Facebook from.

Floor gas

It can be tempting to hit the throttle and unleash all the power on the road, but save that for the track. The road has limited visibility at this point and several blind bends. So in addition to speeding, the police also warn the driver of reckless driving.

If we examine the ticket on the picture, we see that the speed limit on site was 55 miles per hour (88 km/h). The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ was clocked at 152 mph (244 km/h). That’s not wrong.

Prison sentence

The driver faces a fine of up to $1,000 and a prison sentence of up to 90 days. Next time feel the 720 Nm of torque on the track.

Because it’s possible, below a video of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in action.

