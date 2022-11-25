After the success of Melbourne, Charles Leclerc he was living the dream of feeling like the favorite for the world championship, after two victories and a second place and a classification that spoke for itself: the Monegasque was in fact the clear leader at 71 points, 34 lengths ahead of the first of his pursuers George Russell and 46 on world champion Max Verstappen. However, the continuation of the championship was not so brilliant, given that the Ferrari driver was able to collect only one victory – in Austria – in the remaining 19 races and only in the final race in Abu Dhabi was he able to secure second position in the drivers’ championship. What happened is very clear, between the authoritative return of Red Bull, the reliability and strategic difficulties of Ferrari and some driving errors of its drivers.

A lot of rumors have been surrounding the Italian team in recent weeks, although Ferrari has dismissed rumors of a possible farewell of team principal Mattia Binotto. Certainly there is the abstinence of world championship wins which has added another year to its list, with the drivers’ title missing since 2007 and the constructors’ title since 2008. Charles Leclerc spoke very honestly about the areas for improvement in the team: “There are three key elements, difficult to pigeonhole in a hypothetical ranking of priorities. Clearly the reliability it was a problem at one point of the season and we paid for it with penalties and retirements. And then the strategyI think we’ve made too many mistakes at one point in the season. In the end tire management, we haven’t been consistent enough. We’ve had good races and some very bad races and it seems we still haven’t figured out how to have constant tire management throughout the weekend. These are the three key aspects we are focusing on at the moment“. However, Leclerc wanted to recognize the improvements made by the wall in the choice of strategies, with the last one in Abu Dhabi for the one-stop race that gave him 2nd place in the world championship: “It seems to me that in the last few races we have taken a step forward on strategies. Sure, there were some mistakes, but I think we made better decisions in the race.”