After Christmas and the slope of January, the Guest Comidista returns, which is already celebrating its eighth edition, the first in 2023. In the previous one we asked you for simple desserts to make, and on this occasion something very different: recipes in which it appears the potato in the list of ingredients. This simple, cheap and versatile tuber certainly deserves to be honored.

As in past editions, if your proposal is a winner we will publish your photograph and recipe in El Comidista. In addition, you will be able to achieve taste ecstasy with the prize: a wonderful lot made up of 26 different products from our beloved store. Petra Mora. This pack, valued at 186 euros, includes delicacies selected by the company from among the best producers, such as its extra virgin olive oilhis cream cheesetheir candied piquillo peppers or the Rioja Rosalba red wine. And also other foods from Petra Mora’s own livestock, such as beef entrecote.

But what do I have to do?

Send us a recipe, with ingredients and step by step, and at least one photograph of a dish that contains potatoes. The type you want: stew, cream, salad, frying…, the essential thing is that this vegetable is one of the protagonists of your proposal. But yes: it must be original, it is not allowed to reproduce those that we have published in El Comidista. The jury will value the creativity and quality of the attached photographs, since we will publish them if you are the chosen one.

How can I participate?

First of all, you must be of legal age. Do you remember the One two Three? Perfect, you have more years to go forward, you can send the recipe and the photos to the email [email protected] with the subject “Guest Potato Chef”. If you prefer, you can also participate through Instagram: upload to your profile -by private message NOplease- the image of the dish with the description of the ingredients and steps to follow, mention our official account (@elcomidista) and put the hashtag #ComidistaInvitadoPatatas. Be careful, you must have the public profile during the contest period so that we can see the publication.

The period to participate begins today at 08:00 in the morning and ends next Monday, February 13 at 23:59 at night. You have a week ahead of you to try recipes with potatoes until you have finished with the seven kilo bag you bought.

How do I have to send the recipe?

Just like the ones we publish in El Comidista: with a detailed list of ingredients and exact amounts. Nothing about “like the size of a young ferret made of salt” or “like the palm of the hand of my friend from Tembleque made of paprika.” No, we don’t know your friend. In units, grams, kilos, liters, milliliters, tablespoons or teaspoons, please.

Likewise, you must put the elaboration to follow in the same way that we do it: written in infinitive, with all the steps in order and specifying the exact times or moments in the preparation. For example: “1. First of all, put all the vegetables in a saucepan except the beans -spinach can also be added at the end and just bring it to a boil-, cover with plenty of cold water, bring to a boil and cook over low heat for an hour and a half, replacing water if necessary. Etc. The more detailed the description, the more likely you are to win.

Is photography essential?

Yes. The key is that your publication is the same as the one we get from the rest of you aters, with his recipe and appetizing photos of the dish. If possible, with a minimum size of 1800 x 800 pixels (today almost any camera or mobile phone captures images with a higher resolution, so you don’t have to worry about that). If you upload it to Instagram, remember to save the original photograph, in case we ask you to publish it in maximum quality.

And what do I get?

Being a Guest Chef, publishing your own recipe on our page and, as we have already said, a fantastic batch of Petra Mora products. Put some culinary value on it and participate!

You can consult the bases of the contest here.