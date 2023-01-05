The suspense remains. The House of Representatives of the United States continues to be unable to start functioning in the new legislature due to the rebellion of the hard wing of the Republican Party. The candidate to preside over the House, Kevin McCarthy, has offered new concessions to the ultra-conservative parliamentarians, but his support is still not guaranteed. The choice of speaker It is the first essential step for the representatives to be sworn in and the Chamber to get going, but ultra deputies have boycotted McCarthy’s election in eight consecutive votes in a spectacle not seen in the last 100 years.

The Chamber closed the session on Wednesday until noon this Thursday in Washington (6:00 p.m. in mainland Spain). McCarthy and his allies have taken advantage of the breaks to negotiate with the wayward, but as the session begins this Thursday they still do not have a clear path. The ultras deputies have once again proposed an alternative candidate, who at the start of the vote has already achieved enough support to frustrate the election of the Republican leader once again. In the end, McCarthy has closed the seventh ballot and the eighth ballot with 201 votes, far from the 218 he needs, and 21 Republicans have once again turned their backs on him.

The new concessions he has offered will further weaken McCarthy’s position even if he is elected and give more power to the party’s right wing, which is taking advantage of the narrow majority the Republicans have (222 of 435 seats) to impose their conditions.

Even calls by former President Donald Trump to support McCarthy have had no effect on a party lacking effective leadership. The authority that Trump once had over his own has faded and the Republicans are giving an image of division and chaos that calls into question their ability to manage the majority they achieved in the House of Representatives. The Republicans, led by Trump, often proclaim that their objective is to clean up “the swamp”, as Washington is known in a double sense: because it is partly built on one and because of the political, power and corruption goings-on. But now they are the ones up to their necks in mud.

A weakened McCarthy

Among the new concessions that McCarthy is willing to make is that it is enough for a single representative of the 435 to ask for it to be submitted to a motion of no confidence to remove him, as requested by the so-called Freedom Caucus (Freedom Group). , the most right-wing faction of the Republicans and which is used to going free. That sword of Damocles standing over his head weakens McCarthy in exercising his leadership position. In addition, the candidate is willing to give the Freedom Caucus a representation well above its share in one of the most powerful committees in the House, the one that regulates the procedures and on which depends which laws are put to the vote and other relevant decisions.

In parallel, the political action committee dependent on the leaders of Congress announced that it will not interfere in the Republican primaries. In last year’s elections, that committee funded moderate candidates whom it saw as most likely to beat the Democrats, which was taken as an affront by the hard-liners. The commitment not to intervene was one more of the demands of the wayward. In the letter last Sunday rejecting McCarthy’s latest offer, nine members of the Freedom Caucus criticized that the matter had not been addressed at all.

However, these concessions have not been enough for now to unblock the situation. McCarthy would like to postpone new votes until negotiations progress, but a group of Republican rebels does not want to give him even that trick and prefers to humiliate him with one defeat after another.

Republican representative John James (elected by Michigan) has been in charge of presenting McCarthy’s nomination for the seventh ballot on Thursday. He has remembered that Nathaniel Banks needed a total of 133 votes in 1855 (the record) to be elected by a narrow majority. He has said that his family has since gone from slavery to having him in Congress. But in the end, in 1855, by a narrow margin, “the leader nominated by the Republican majority won and now the leader nominated by the Republican majority will win again,” he has noted.

The opposition Republican Dan Bishop, however, has followed the thread and has once again nominated Byron Donalds, also an African-American, as an alternative: “Yesterday we could have elected the first speaker black member of the United States House of Representatives. The Democrats have taken the gauntlet and have begun to chant: “Hakeeem! Hakeeem! Hakeeem!”, in reference to Hakeem Jeffries, their own candidate, also an African-American, who for now has been the most voted (212 supports ) due to the Republican split. The circus continues at the Capitol.

