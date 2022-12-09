For Lamborghini Huracan off-road The time has come to introduce yourself to the general public. The off-road version of the super sports car from the Bull brand, presented just a few weeks ago, was exhibited in the exclusive location of the pop-up floating lounge in Doha, where VIP guests and representatives from Europe, the Middle East and Africa were present for the occasion. The Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann attended as managers of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand, as well as Federico Foschini, Rouven Mohr and Mitja Borkert, respectively Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Chief Technical Officer and Head of Design of the brand.

“The Huracan Sterrato is the culmination of a development project that fully embodies the Lamborghini philosophy: to go beyond expectations and push the limits of possibilities ever further forward to create something unexpected but instantly recognizable as a Lamborghini – said Winkelman – After the official launch of the car in Miami, the presentation in Doha allowed us to show EMEA customers, a market that welcomed the Huracán Sterrato with great enthusiasm, what inspired it and how this Lamborghini super sports car was born, designed to have fun on different surfaces from the asphalt”. Those present expressed various appreciations for the new Huracan Sterrato while waiting to be able to touch it firsthand: we remind you that the 1,499 units planned for production will be delivered to their respective owners between 2023 and 2024.

For the Huracan Sterrato exhibited on the terrace of the Doha Lounge, Lamborghini opted for a look in Bianco Isi with tricolor livery, to symbolize the Italian pride and the Italian identity of the Sant’Agata Bolognese house. In addition to admiring the new off-road version of the del Toro super sports car, those present were able to configure it together with the program specialists Ad personamchoosing from over 350 exterior colors and finishes, 60 leathers for the interior and a large number of other finishes and options.