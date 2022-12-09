A great controversy prostrates itself on the poker tables in the world. In the same year that chess made headlines due to accusations against Hans Niemann of using a sex toy to allegedly cheat, the gambling game is also affected by a scandal with unusual overtones.

In the most recent game of ‘MaxPainMonday’, a poker show that is broadcast on the Internet, the Asian player sashimirecognized ‘youtuber’, took all the looks for what they classify as a ‘master trap’.

In short, Sashimi showed her breasts to distract the rivals. And, according to those who saw the game, it seems that the ‘strategy’ worked for him. Of course, the owners of the casinos are expressing their rejection.

Controversy for ‘ace up the sleeve’

The name of the platform was inspired by the famous ‘Joker’ card from the poker deck.

As seen in the ‘stream’, the player who sat next to Sashimi failed to focus his attention due to the player’s strategy.

Given this, according to the Spanish newspaper ‘La razón’, the owner of the casino where the game took place commented:

“We’ve done a lot to grow the game and get a lot of eyeballs. We bring ‘influencers’, athletes, musicians, ‘youTubers’, etc. We want poker to be bigger. In retrospect, I wish I had known what Sashimi was doing and that it could happen. She didn’t know until it happened. I wish I had vetoed it,” said one of the casino owners.

“But most people will find it entertaining and innocent, even though it may be tacky and unnecessary. He did not know in advance what was happening and what could happen. But I don’t think it’s that bad. In any case, we care a lot about poker and we want it to grow a lot”he added.

According to said medium, the woman assures that the breast she showed “is not hers.” Of course, the review ‘La razón’: “yes, she helped her to make the joke, which is what she says she was and to win the bet she was playing”.

