The original design of the Gallardo stems from the Calà, drawn by Italdesign Giugiaro in 1995. Luc Donckerwolke used this as a basis to design the Lamborghini Gallardo. He switched to Seat in 2005, after which Walter de Silva took care of the planing work for the second generation.

The base version had 500 hp, with a screaming V10 in the middle, and was very well received. He also received some negative criticism, which Lamborghini took to heart by constantly coming up with updates. The first of which appeared in 2005. Virtually every update also resulted in increased power, eventually culminating in 570 horsepower versions. The Gallardo was available with a manual gearbox or an automated manual gearbox under the name E-Gear.

20 special editions of the Lamborghini Gallardo

You can call the Gallardo the king of the special editions: there are at least twenty of them. All with more or less horsepower. Some only with rear-wheel drive (including the Balboni, named after Lamborghini’s famous test driver) or only in a special color scheme. Of course there are body styles such as a Spyder and a Speedster under the name Concept S. And many special editions with names such as Superleggera and Performante.

Special versions have also been made for various local markets, including India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan and Panama. And famous are the police performances that were deployed in Italy, Panama, London and Dubai, among others. All those special variants were largely motivated by marketing, but did ensure that the sales went crazy. And it never gave Audi the feeling of having bought a pig in a poke. In fact, Lamborghini had taken on a new shine and a firm foothold in the supercar segment.

Because quite a few Gallardos have been produced, there are plenty of used ones for sale. One can be yours for just under 80,000 euros. But if you are looking for a special version with very few kilometers on the odometer, the price can go up to 2.5 tons.

What does Gallardo mean?

The name Gallardo also has a connection with fighting bulls: the Gallardo is the breed from which the Miura breed later emerged. If you look at the pedigree of the various Spanish breeds, today the following still consist of the original historical bloodline: Vistahermosa, Vázquez, Gallardo and Cabrera. Then you immediately know what future Lamborghinis could be called.

Production Quantity

14.022

Production period

2003-2013

Specifications Lamborghini Gallardo



4,993cc V10

500 hp

0-100 km/h in 4.2 s

top 309 km/h

Models

Gallardo (2003-2008, 7,221 units)

Gallardo Spyder (3,353 pieces)

Gallardo LP 540-4 (2008-2013, 5,200 cc V10, 540 hp, top 325 km/h, number in total of basic version)

Gallardo LP 540-4 Spyder (2008-2013, 5,200 cc V10, 540 hp, top 324 km/h, total number of base version)

Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera (2010-2013, 5,200 cc V10, 570 hp, top 329 km/h, number in total of basic version)

Gallardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante (2011, 5,200 cc V10, 570 hp, top speed 325 km/h, total number of base version)