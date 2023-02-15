Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency.- In the United States, a man spent 28 years in prison while being innocent. Lamar Johnson broke down in tears as he heard a Missouri judge overturn his life sentence. The prisoner served 28 years of his 50 years in jail despite being innocent. Johnson was found guilty of murder in a 1994 shooting. He always maintained his innocence and was with his girlfriend at the time of the crime. -Drafting-









