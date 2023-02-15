The head of the Kharkov administration Ganchev announced the capture of settlements by Russia

The settlements of the Kharkiv region, which were under Russian control until September, will gradually take control of the Russian Armed Forces, said the head of the regional administration Vitaly Ganchev. His words convey RIA News.

“All settlements that were under the control of our forces until September will be systematically liberated,” Ganchev said, noting that already 20 settlements in the region are under Russian control.

Earlier, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, Volodymyr Rogov, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) intend to try to cut the land corridor to Crimea. He stressed that for this, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will carry out an offensive in the Zaporozhye region.