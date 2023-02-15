HS Helsinki | Marko Qvist-Berg has been going to the same swimming hall for 20 years – Now he noticed a nasty change

The effects of the pandemic can be seen in the swimmers’ behavior, says Kallio, who has been swimming for decades.

Swimming Hall is actually quite a delicate place. Nudity among strangers, the ritual of sauna and sports performance in the pool all share customs and opinions.

How one behaves in the swimming pool matters. For example, skipping a shower makes fellow swimmers’ blood boil, and using a cell phone in the changing rooms creates a scary atmosphere.

This there is one thing that used to be better, says the Helsinki resident Marko Qvist-Berg. He has been regularly swimming at the sports hall in Kallio for twenty years and has noticed a change.

Usage methods seem to have been forgotten more often than before.

“Perhaps it is this corona that has affected it the most now,” says Qvist-Berg.

Older standard swimmers have hardly been seen since the pandemic. The people of the older guard had a balancing effect on the whole culture, Qvist-Berg thinks.

Now, for example, so-called road rage and arguments are often seen. There is less everyday talk.

It is often very quiet in the sauna. But when someone opens up a conversation, we usually join in with enthusiasm, says Qvist-Berg.

“Yes, people distance themselves considerably more from each other now than, for example, three years ago.”

It seems as if some swimmers have forgotten that the swimming hall is a public space.

“An extreme example is that I have come across a situation a couple of times where someone pees while in the shower.”

When Qvist-Berg clearly noticed an adult man urinating in the shower, he calmly pointed out the matter. Fortunately, the man reacted well to the feedback and washed his tracks without a murmur.

Ills are kind of small, but at the same time a big pity for the visitors to the swimming hall. Everyone comes to get a better feeling and relaxation from the sauna or the pool, says Qvist-Berg.

Qvist-Berg doesn’t think anyone wants evil, but suspects thoughtlessness as the cause. Maybe after the pandemic, many people are so in their own bubble, and when the individual is still emphasized in this time, the comfort of others is not in the swimmers’ minds, he reflects.

And maybe not everyone even knows the rules of the swimming pool.

For example, you shouldn’t go to the sauna wearing a bathing suit, because in the heat, the chlorine stuck to the bathing suit evaporates into the breathing air.

“People think it’s just a social thing that everyone should be naked.”

Qvist-Berg has seen cases where the swimmer has indeed taken off his bathing suit according to orthodoxy, but still took it with him into the sauna, apparently unaware of why the rule exists.

Taking a sauna is an essential part of the Finnish swimming pool experience. Illustration picture.

One the solution to the problem could be a better service design, Qvist-Berg thinks. There are so many types of visitors that even the rules should be communicated in different ways. For example, announcements in several languages ​​are a good addition to laminated labels.

The theme days organized at the sports hall also bring a relaxed sense of community, says Qvist-Berg. The swimming pool has had, for example, candlelit swimming evenings and even Valentine’s Day was celebrated with decorations.

In addition to them, he would like all visitors to be considerate of others and friendly towards fellow swimmers.

“Yes, it comes from all of us to create such a feeling together.”