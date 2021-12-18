The world of sports is no stranger to the Coronavirus and again the virus is shaking football in general and LaLiga Santander in particular.
Real Madrid has been the protagonist this week after the outbreak that has affected seven team members, six players and the assistant coach. But since the sixth wave began, the Whites have not been the only team to report positive cases in their ranks. Let’s see the affected computers below.
On December 8, Alavés reported that a member of its staff had tested positive for Coronavirus. The player in question is Matt Miazga who already missed the game the previous day against Getafe and will also be out against Rayo.
A week ago, Levante reported that Nemanja Radoja had tested positive for antigens that the club did to him. The rest of the staff members were tested and fortunately all tested negative.
Valencia also reported their first cases last week before their match against Elche. Omar Alderete and coach José Bordalás tested positive, they were joined by assistant coach Patri Moreno and on Tuesday another case was confirmed among members of the technical staff.
Aridane Hernández missed the game against Barcelona after having given negative in the corresponding tests that were carried out on the rojillo team before the concentration for the game. The rest of the staff tested negative. The defender will also miss today’s match against Getafe.
As we say, Real Madrid is in the focus of the news for those 7 positives: Luka Modric, Marcelo, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Andriy Lunin and Davide Ancelotti. Of course, the Croatian player has tested negative in the last PCR although he will not play against Cádiz.
According to the program The Partidazo of the COPE chain, Andrés Guardado tested positive in the last PCR that was carried out on the Betis squad and will not play against Athletic. The rest of the members will be subjected to new tests to see if there are more infected, as reported by the Verdiblanco club.
Athletic was the last club to report two cases: Unai Simón and Íñigo Martínez who will not play this weekend against Betis or on Wednesday against Real Madrid. Hopefully these are the only cases and the outbreak doesn’t spread to more club members.
