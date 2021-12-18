The second season of Netflix’s The Witcher adaptation may have only just premiered yesterday, but the team behind the show has seemingly already completed the scripts for season 3.

That said, we’re still a long way off from getting to see the third series, as the creative process is reportedly “now really just starting”.

“Actually, this is our last week [3rd December] in the writers’ room, “showrunner Hissrich told TechRadar. “We’re almost done with the scripting phase, and it’s amazing. I’m really thrilled with how the season is shaping up because it’s based on my favorite book in the saga, which is The Time of Contempt.

“I feel like seasons 1 and 2 have been laying the playing field for everything huge that’s about to happen,” she added. “But the creative process is now really just starting. We have the scripts, and now we’ll bring directors on, the actors back in, and really start delving in deeper and reflecting back and making sure that it’s the perfect season.”

