The technical director From Barcelona, Xavi assured after winning 0-1 to the Atletico Madrid in the corresponding match of the Day 16 of the season 2022-2023 of The league of Spain, that the victory in the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium is “important” and recalled that his team has not yet “won anything.”

The strategist of the Barcelona team was cautious after adding 3 points of prestige in one of the most complicated fields of The league. Although he admitted to being happy for having surpassed the team of Diego Simeonehe wanted to stop a possible excessive euphoria of his players and fans.

“We haven’t won anything either. I’m very happy. The joy goes inside. It’s a very important victory, but nothing has been won. We have 3 points above the Real Madrid and the advantage with Atlético is considerable. From here, be careful. We celebrated it in the locker room without further ado.”

The technician of Barcelona qualified the clash before the Athletic as “complex and difficult” and noted that victory is “key” for his team. Without Lewandowskiwithout Jordi AlbaWe had important casualties and in the end we got an important match. Very difficult. Atlético made us suffer, especially in the second half. They have squeezed us very well up top, it is a physical team, they win duels, the people push and it is very difficult to win in this stadium. I’m very happy,” he said.